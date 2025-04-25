Local community centre saves comedy night

The show will go on at Adeyfield Community Centre

When Cloud 9 leisure park’s doors closed just weeks before He He Hemel Comedy Club’s much anticipated stand-up night was due to be held there, it looked like the show wouldn’t go on. But thanks to the generous spirit of the Adeyfield Community Centre, laughter will still be ringing out on Saturday 31 May.

He He Hemel organiser, Matthew Mesiano says: “I was devastated to learn of Cloud 9’s sudden closure. They brought so much joy to the children of Hemel. Personally, it was especially difficult to learn of the closure as we were planning our biggest comedy show yet at their fabulous venue. When the news broke I knew finding a new venue that ticked all the boxes at such short notice was going to be a near impossible challenge.”

“But then Julie Banks at Adeyfield Community Centre stepped in and completely saved the day. Thanks to her incredible support, we’re able to keep the show alive and bring some much-needed laughs to Hemel on 31 May. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new home!”

Tickets are selling fast to see the blockbuster comedy lineup, featuring some of the UK’s most legendary stand-ups.

Headlining is Andrew Maxwell, as seen on Live at the Apollo, I’m a Celebrity, Mock the Week and Have I Got News for You. This multi-award-winning Irish powerhouse brings razor-sharp wit and world-class storytelling to Hemel.

It’s also a chance to enjoy the brilliantly grumpy musings of Arthur Smith, a true comedy icon. Arthur says: "I’ve had many happy days in Hemel and always enjoyed the friendliness of the people there. I’m really looking forward to making some of them laugh at the end of May."

Meanwhile, Yuriko Kotani – winner of the BBC New Comedy Award, as seen on Russell Howard’s Stand-Up Central and The Mash Report – is looking forward to bringing her hilarious, unique stand-up to Hemel. Yuriko says: "It's a great line-up, one that I'm excited to be on. It's going to be a fun show!”

The host for the evening is James Farmer, a quick-witted, high-energy compere who will keep the night rolling with big laughs.

Once the comedy wraps up, the DJ takes over, so comedy lovers can stay for drinks, music, and good vibes late into the night.

He He Hemel Comedy Club

Saturday 31 May

Doors 7pm | Laughter 8pm–10.15pm | Party 10.15pm – Late

Adeyfield Community Centre, The Queens Square, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 4EW