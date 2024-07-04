Local charity returns with popular Berkhamsted Castle Walk event
Participants can choose between a scenic 10 mile walk or 2 mile family and dog-friendly route, both starting at Berkhamsted Castle and winding through the area’s picturesque countryside.
Every step taken at the event will support DENS in their mission to help rebuild the lives of people in Dacorum facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.
The Castle Walk is set to celebrate Heritage Open Days, England’s largest festival of history and culture, with free tours of the renowned Berkhamsted landmark also on offer.
There will also be a Community Day held at the castle grounds, featuring fun activities, a raffle and refreshments for all to enjoy.
Nicky Maxwell, Community and Events Manager at DENS, said: “We are very excited to bring back this popular community event to our busy fundraising calendar.
“Join DENS for the Castle Walk and put your best foot, or paw, forward to make a big difference in the lives of local people facing crisis.”
To book your place for the Castle Walk, please visit www.dens.org.uk/walk.
