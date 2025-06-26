Local charity earns national recognition for inclusive family programmes

Absolutely Together, a local charity dedicated to providing free, inclusive leisure opportunities for families of children and young adults with additional needs, has been named a finalist in the Charity Times Awards 2025, the Charity of the Year category.

Operating across Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, Absolutely Together is the parent charity of a not-for-profit group of leisure venues, reinvesting every penny to enhance accessibility. The charity's mission is to put smiles on faces by making shared leisure time accessible for the entire family, including siblings and parents. This commitment addresses the financial hardship, accessibility barriers and social isolation often faced by these families.

Through its Thousands of Smiles, Together Karting and SEN schools programmes, Absolutely Together has provided 50,000 smiles to local families in the past year alone, offering everything from adapted go-karting and theatre trips to gym access and climbing sessions, all completely free of charge.

The Charity Times Awards celebrate the exceptional work of charities across the UK, and being shortlisted highlights Absolutely Together's innovative approach, the long-term partnerships it has developed with schools and leisure providers, and its dedication to helping families feel included, supported and seen.

David Brind, Community Development Director at Absolutely Together, commented:

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised nationally for something that matters so deeply to the families we support. Being shortlisted for Charity of the Year highlights the impact we’re making in our communities, not just for the children and young people with additional needs, but for siblings and parents too. It’s about shared experiences, reducing isolation, improving wellbeing and bringing joy to families who are too often overlooked.”

The winners of the Charity Times Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on 25th September 2025.

Families who would like to benefit from receiving access to free leisure activities can contact Absolutely Together by emailing [email protected].