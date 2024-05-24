Local charity celebrates dedicated volunteer’s contribution

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Monday 3 June to Sunday 9 June 2024 marks 40 years of Volunteers Week, an opportunity for charities like Willow to celebrate people who make a difference by giving their time.

Becky Austin, 42, from Hemel Hempstead has volunteered with Willow almost every day for seven years.

Becky has been a key member of the team since 2017, when she saw a poster in the charity’s Hemel Hempstead shop’s window asking for in-store support.

Talking about her volunteering experience, Becky said, “Volunteering at Willow is great. The atmosphere and people are all really nice. It’s a lovely environment to be in.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

“My mum passed away six years ago and if it wasn’t for Willow, I don’t know how I would have coped. A big part of volunteering at Willow is having that support from everyone around you.

“I would recommend volunteering to anyone. You get to know all of the other volunteers, staff and customers well when you volunteer regularly in a shop in your local area.”

Nik White, Shop Manager at Willow’s Hemel Hempstead store added, “Becky has been so reliable and we're hugely grateful for all the time she's devoted to Willow over the years. To have a resident cashier with us, it means we can focus on filling our shop with lovely stock and create eye catching displays. Thank you Becky for being so dedicated!”

The charity, based in Welwyn Garden City, provides uplifting, unforgettable and unique experiences for young adults aged 16 to 40 across the UK who are living with a life-threatening or life-limiting illness.