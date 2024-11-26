Local charity calls for community to help the “hidden” homeless this Christmas

By Alex Copley
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 12:24 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 14:44 BST

As the dark and freezing winter nights draw in, DENS has launched their Winter Appeal to help local people facing homelessness this festive season.

The rising cost of living, an unexpected job loss or a relationship falling apart can be enough to turn someone’s world upside down. It can happen to anyone, and homelessness doesn’t always look the way we think it does.

Sarah’s story is a prime example of how quickly life can unravel. At 18, Sarah was forced out of the family home. Her mum was in debt and couldn’t afford to keep a roof over her head. Sarah worked multiple jobs to rent a small bedsit, proud to have built a home for herself and her dog, Buster. But when her landlord drastically raised the rent, Sarah lost the home she’d fought so hard for.

She spent months sleeping on friends’ sofas and floors, desperately searching for a new place, but the rising rents and refusal of landlords to accept Buster left her out of options. As winter approached, Sarah faced the terrifying reality of sleeping rough. One night, someone spotted her sleeping in a car and called DENS. That moment changed everything.

People like Sarah, and her dog, Buster, need your support this Christmas

Today, with the support of DENS, Sarah is safe and rebuilding her life – with Buster still by her side.

DENS is asking residents of Dacorum to give an extra gift this Christmas, so that they can give people like Sarah a hot meal, a safe space to sleep and a pathway to a better future.

Wendy Lewington, DENS CEO, said: “Sarah had tried so hard to stay off the streets. Her homelessness was hidden and unexpected. For every story like Sarah’s, there are many still out there, fighting to stay safe, battling the cold, desperate and alone.”

To help rebuild the lives of local people this Christmas, donate now at www.dens.org.uk/winter-appeal-24.

If you are concerned about a rough sleeper in Dacorum, please call DENS on 01442 800131. Alternatively, call Dacorum Borough Council on 01442 228000, or visit www.streetlink.org.uk.

