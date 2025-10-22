Local care home shines bright of Festival of Lights

Residents at Chorleywood Beaumont in Rickmansworth had a brilliant day on Tuesday 21st October as they marked the start of the Hindu festival of Diwali, popularly known as the ‘festival of lights’.

Residents helped with making colourful patterned rangoli and lighting ‘diyas’, small oil lamps which are lit to signify the triumph of good over evil. Diwali honours Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, the lamps help Lakshmi find her way into people’s homes.

Margaret, one of our residents at Chorleywood Beaumont commented: “I love all of the different cultural events that we celebrate here, there’s always something going on. It makes me feel like I am travelling abroad!”

Razvan Nica, General Manager at Chorleywood Beaumont said: “To celebrate Diwali at the home was fantastic, the colourful glow of the lamps created a very wonderful atmosphere – everyone had a fantastic time.”

Diwali Celebration

Chorleywood Beaumont is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Chorleywood Beaumont provides nursing care, residential care, respite care & dementia care.

For more information please contact Razvan Nica, General Manager at Chorleywood Beaumont on 01923 285 111 or [email protected]

