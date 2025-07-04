Local care home named in UK's Top 100

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Chorleywood Beaumont care home in Rickmansworth were delighted to be named one of the UK’s Top 100 care homes out of more than 14,000 care homes across the whole country, by online care finder, Lottie.

The inaugural Lottie Awards recognise and celebrate care homes across the UK that demonstrate exceptional commitment to residents, families and staff. The team at Lottie conducted a comprehensive, data-driven review of thousands of homes across the UK, assessing them against key criteria that matter most to families when choosing care, including CQC ratings, enquiry response times, digital presence, team wellbeing and resident feedback.

Will Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO of Lottie, commented: “The launch of the Lottie Awards is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day. To be named among the Top 100 from over 14,000 care homes nationwide is a huge achievement. These care homes are not just meeting residents’ needs, they’re redefining later living by creating vibrant and supportive communities that deliver exceptional care and experiences.”

General Manager of Chorleywood Beaumont, Razvan Nica, added: “Every single one of us here at Chorleywood Beaumont is thrilled to be named one of the UK’s Top 100 care homes, we’re all absolutely delighted. We can’t stop grinning! It is so lovely for all our staff, and for our residents and their loved ones to have this recognition. Everyone here is a superstar and I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them.It really is such wonderful news.”

Chorleywood Beaumont is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Chorleywood Beaumont provides nursing care, dementia care and residential care for elderly people.

