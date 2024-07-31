Local care home holds car show

By highview lodge runwood homesContributor
Published 31st Jul 2024, 12:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Local Care home Highview Lodge holds Classic Car show

On Saturday 27th July, Highview Lodge residential care home in Gadebridge, held a Classic car show event.

Over 31 cars attended connecting our home to the local community. Our residents and locals really enjoyed seeing all the classic cars and having a trip down memory lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All the different types of cars from Rolls Royce to classic 1960's Ford Cortina’s.

Dorothy Enjoying the eventDorothy Enjoying the event
Dorothy Enjoying the event

We would like to thank Peter Moss from Watford classics for helping the activity team arrange such a successful event and we look forward to our next events with the local community.

Our next event is our Summer Fete on the 24th of August, all are welcome to join.

Related topics:Watford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.