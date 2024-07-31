Local care home holds car show
On Saturday 27th July, Highview Lodge residential care home in Gadebridge, held a Classic car show event.
Over 31 cars attended connecting our home to the local community. Our residents and locals really enjoyed seeing all the classic cars and having a trip down memory lane.
All the different types of cars from Rolls Royce to classic 1960's Ford Cortina’s.
We would like to thank Peter Moss from Watford classics for helping the activity team arrange such a successful event and we look forward to our next events with the local community.
Our next event is our Summer Fete on the 24th of August, all are welcome to join.
