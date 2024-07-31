Local care home holds car show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local Care home Highview Lodge holds Classic Car show

On Saturday 27th July, Highview Lodge residential care home in Gadebridge, held a Classic car show event.

Over 31 cars attended connecting our home to the local community. Our residents and locals really enjoyed seeing all the classic cars and having a trip down memory lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the different types of cars from Rolls Royce to classic 1960's Ford Cortina’s.

Dorothy Enjoying the event

We would like to thank Peter Moss from Watford classics for helping the activity team arrange such a successful event and we look forward to our next events with the local community.