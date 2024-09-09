Local award winning community bookshop ‘chapter two’ create their first residents’ library

Local award-winning community bookshop Chapter Two has created their first ever library for The Denton, a new collection of retirement residences located on Shootersway, Berkhamsted.

The Residents’ Library at The Denton contains around 1,000 titles, in both soft and hardback, which covers a wide range of topics including travel, arts and crafts, architecture, design, military history, health and wellbeing, cooking, local interest, classics and contemporary fiction. The selection has been expertly curated and installed by Mark Jackson Hancock, Chapter Two’s Books and Reading for Wellbeing Manager, who has over thirty years’ experience in the book industry and a wealth of knowledge, together with a strong belief in the holistic and wellbeing benefits of reading.

Mark’s vision was to create a stunning library with depth and variety, that made a strong visual impact in accord with its prominent position at the centre of The Denton, and that would meet the wide ranging interests of homeowners moving in in the coming months.

Chapter Two grew out of the main charity shop for The Hospice of St Francis, also located on Shootersway, and opened in Chesham during the pandemic. The choice of name is a ‘nod’ to a long established and much loved former bookshop in the town, Chapter One. Since opening, the bookshop has played a key role in initiating many community events, in Chesham, Berkhamsted and the wider area.

Sarah Coles, Director of Sustainable Trading for The Hospice of St Francis commented: “The Denton is located just along the road from the hospice, so we had been aware of the residences for some time. The hoardings showed a picture of a library, so we knew this would be part of the development and thought there might be an opportunity to collaborate, not only on the library, but also on future events and volunteering. Especially given the close proximity to the hospice.

“One of our Association Members, who lives along the road from The Denton, had been to one of the early residents’ meetings held by Elysian and made initial contact, which we then followed up. A visit to The Landsby, an existing Elysian Residence in Stanmore, helped inform the category range and final selection, making adjustments for the different location.

”As this is the very first library we have ever created, under Mark’s expert guidance and knowledge, we are grateful to Elysian and The Denton team for believing in us and offering us an amazing opportunity to show the further talents of Chapter Two.”

Monthly refreshes of the titles and re-merchandising of the shelves are part of the library service provided by Chapter Two. Mark will be visiting The Denton each month and welcomes the opportunity to talk to homeowners about book requests for the library and volunteering opportunities across The Hospice of St Francis. Residents can also request titles privately, both in print and out of print, and Mark will be happy to source them where possible. A monthly book club and future events are all part of the plan for wider collaboration between The Denton and The Hospice of St Francis.

Elysian Residences seek to work and build relationships with local and business communities at each of their residences, actively seeking out independent and diverse retailers and groups, who reflect and connect with the diverse interests of homeowners.

Gavin Stein, CEO, Elysian Residences comments: “Working and collaborating with local organisations and independent businesses, who recognise and value community, are an important part of Elysian Residences’ethos, an integral part of each residence we create and manage. The Denton is our first development in Hertfordshire and we are ensuring that it demonstrates the high level of service and quality that homeowners can expect from all Elysian Residences.

“When Chapter Two contacted us in relation to The Denton in Berkhamsted, we were excited to receive local proactive interest, from an organisation that shared similar values, and was committed to building a working partnership that benefitted not only our immediate communities, but also the wider area one. We are very much looking forward to future events, both at Chapter Two and The Denton.”

The Chapter Two bookshop is supported by a passionate and knowledgeable team of over 45 volunteers and has customers coming to visit from all around the local area, to browse, buy and attend events or workshops, ranging from Diversity Book Club and Poetry Night to author signings, talks and Chess Club. Chapter Two also have an online book operation, with books listed and sold online through Abe. Through the team’s expertise and knowledge they can identify the more valuable books they receive and then reach a wider audience by selling online.

Chapter Two also offer a book subscription service, Books for Good, which has received five- star reviews and can make an excellent gift. The shop has won the Muddy Stilettos Award for the Best Book Shop in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire and played a key role in The Hospice of St Francis recently winning The Social Value Award - a national award presented by The Charity Retail Association which puts a social value on the contribution charity shops make in their local communities.

The Denton, designed by award winning architects Collado Collins with grounds designed by multi award winning landscape practice Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape, offers 103 residences, including 12 penthouses, and is home to Artemis Bar and Restaurant, which is open to the public.