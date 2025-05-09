Lighting up the stage: Trekinetic and Electric Umbrella unite for BGT Semi-Final

Trekinetic and Electric Umbrella team members.

Trekinetic, the innovative British wheelchair manufacturer, has brought its ground breaking design to the national stage by creating a striking yellow K2 wheelchair for Electric Umbrella's performance in the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent.

Known for breaking boundaries, Trekinetic was thrilled to support fellow Hemel based Electric Umbrella, an organisation that empowers people with learning disabilities through music, helping them shine brighter in front of millions.

A Spark of Creativity: How Trekinetic and Electric Umbrella Joined Forces

Georgia from Electric Umbrella trying out the custom build Trekinetic K2 wheelchair

With a tight deadline and their trademark commitment to excellence, Trekinetic’s team rose to the challenge. Known for challenging perceptions through design and engineering, Trekinetic eagerly collaborated with Electric Umbrella, an organisation that shares their spirit of breaking boundaries and transforming lives.

"We were delighted to be asked if we could build a yellow K2 for Electric Umbrella," said Ed Spindle, Commercial Director at Trekinetic. "Like Electric Umbrella, we believe there is no such thing as normal, and are proud to have played a part in their incredible journey on Britain’s Got Talent."

Engineering Excellence Meets Creative Expression

Trekinetic’s innovative all terrain wheelchairs use a lightweight carbon fibre frame that can be moulded in almost any colour and was the perfect fit for a performance designed to inspire and captivate. Now, as Electric Umbrella prepares to take the stage, Trekinetic’s custom creation will help ensure they make an unforgettable impact.

Georgia & Mel from Electric Umbrella in her new yellow Trekinetic wheelchair for the BGT Semi-Final.

Pushing Boundaries Together

As the semi-final performance approaches, Trekinetic is proud to support Electric Umbrella in their mission to light up lives through music, proving once again that there are no limits to what people can achieve when barriers are broken.