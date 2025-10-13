Lifesaving story inspires free CPR training sessions in St Albans and Harpenden

A St Albans man who suffered a cardiac arrest outside Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre 10 years ago has reached out to thank the staff who saved his life - as the leisure centre prepares to host free CPR training sessions for Restart a Heart Day.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hans Petri collapsed outside Westminster Lodge in October 2015 and was resuscitated by Jamie Vine, now Contract Operations Manager for Everyone Active in St Albans, and his former colleague Rob Watson. At the time, Jamie was Duty Manager and had been delivering a CPR refresher session for lifeguards when he was alerted to the emergency.

Jamie and Rob immediately rushed outside and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. A decade later, Hans has contacted Jamie to express his gratitude for the quick actions that saved his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hans said: “This week 10 years ago, together with Rob Watson, Jamie saved my life after my collapse in front of Westminster Lodge.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, Holywell Hill, St Albans

“Fortunately, I recovered very well and haven’t suffered any long-term effects. The immediate action of both of you was essential. I’ve since retired to the Netherlands and am still active and enjoying life.”

Reflecting on the incident, Jamie Vine said: “I was actually delivering NPLQ training to our lifeguards at the time - quite literally teaching CPR - when I was told someone had collapsed outside. It was 10 years ago, but I remember it like it was yesterday. Rob and I went straight out to help, and we carried out CPR until the paramedics arrived.

“Every second counts in a situation like that, and even a few minutes of immediate action can drastically increase someone’s chance of survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hearing from Hans after all these years and knowing he’s made a full recovery is amazing. It reinforces just how important it is for everyone to have at least a basic understanding of CPR. The more training you do, the more confident you become - even if you’ve learned before, I’d encourage everyone to come along to one of the free sessions and refresh their skills. You never know when you might need them.”

Photo taken in 2015 of Hans Petri (right) who collapsed outside Westminster Lodge in October 2015. Jamie Vine (left), now Contract Operations Manager for Everyone Active in St Albans, and his former colleague Rob Watson (middle), helped save Hans' life.

To mark Restart a Heart Day (October 16), Everyone Active is offering residents in St Albans and Harpenden the chance to learn these lifesaving skills for free.

The sessions, led by qualified first aid trainers, will run at both Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans and Harpenden Leisure Centre, which are managed by Everyone Active in partnership with St Albans City and District Council.

At Harpenden Leisure Centre, four free sessions will be held, each tailored to a specific age group: adult CPR (8am and 5pm), baby CPR (12pm) and child CPR (2pm). These sessions are designed to equip adults with the skills needed to respond to emergencies involving infants, children or other adults. Places are free but must be booked in advance by calling 01582 767722.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre will host three one-hour sessions at 9.15am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm, with no booking required. Each session will provide a snapshot of CPR techniques for adults, children and infants, giving attendees a broad understanding of how to act in different emergency situations.

Restart a Heart Day, led by the Resuscitation Council UK, is an annual initiative dedicated to giving more people the confidence and knowledge to act in a medical emergency.

Steve Cox, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “Hans’s story is a powerful reminder that CPR truly can mean the difference between life and death. Jamie and Rob’s quick thinking and immediate action 10 years ago saved a man’s life - and that’s exactly why we’re so passionate about offering this training to our communities. We hope as many people as possible take up this opportunity to learn a skill that could one day save a life.”

For more information, contact Harpenden Leisure Centre on 01582 767722 or Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre on 01727 736080.