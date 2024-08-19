Lifechanging movement sessions help those with additional needs feel “healthier” and “more confident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Movement sessions at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre are transforming the physical health and wellbeing of young people with profound learning disabilities.

Berkhamsted Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, launched the Love to Move sessions in 2022, to provide a safe space for those with additional needs to participate in sports and physical activity.

Love to Move is a British Gymnastics class designed to provide age and dementia-friendly cognitive enhanced exercise sessions. However, in utilising the same exercises from the programme, Berkhamsted Leisure Centre has opened the classes to those with learning disabilities to improve participants’ physical and mental wellbeing.

Jasmine, 15, has been attending the session for nearly three years. She says: “The sessions have helped me to feel fitter and healthier, making me more active and able to exercise. The Love to Move sessions have also helped me to feel more confident helping others in the class.

Sally Clements, Love to Move instructor and gymnastics coach, leading a session

“I have got better at the strength exercises and am now able to join in with the gentle aerobics sessions at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre too!”

The sessions take place every Monday at 5:45pm, and are run by Sally Clements, Love to Move instructor and gymnastics coach, who first began teaching inclusive multisport sessions, before introducing the cognitive enhanced programme to those with special additional needs at the centre.

She said: “Love to Move is designed to provide enjoyable cognitive exercise, and I’m proud to be able to offer a regular, empowering class for people of all needs, ages and abilities.

“Whilst the sessions get progressively more active to build aerobic capacity, in every session I include gymnastics exercises to upbeat music which help strengthen attendee’s muscles. We also work on our fine motor skills and coordination challenges designed to stimulate new neurone connections and incorporate actions with spoken creative ideas to generate conversations in the class.

“These inclusive sessions can provide a good workout for all family members and carers –the programme previously worked brilliantly for three generations of a family who all attended the class together, with the grandmother joining in with a seated version of all activities. The exercises are fully adaptable, and I enjoy tailoring the sessions for maximum enjoyment and benefit for all participants.

“I want to encourage people to not be shy - to just come and have a go, to join in and have fun!”

Adriana Wyzykowska, activity and wellbeing manager for Everyone Active across the Dacorum borough, said: “I have seen first-hand how these sessions have transformed not only attendee’s fitness levels, but their overall confidence in their daily life as they talk to new people and push themselves out of their comfort zones.

“We are incredibly proud to support people of all ages and abilities, and Love to Move is a shining example of how all members of our local community can take the steps to become more active in a safe and inclusive environment.”

For those interested in attending, a free introductory session is available as a taster.

To find out more about the classes or for any queries, please get in touch with Adriana at [email protected] or visit www.everyoneactive.com/centre/berkhamsted-leisure-centre/