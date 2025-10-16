Letter to the editor: I am on a final furlong for the National Autistic Society

Jethro Offemaria at the Vitality London 10km on 28 September.

I am ready for the final run in the Great South Run in Portsmouth this Sunday

My name is Jethro Offemaria and I am on my final run as part of a year-long running challenge in aid of the National Autistic Society and so far, I raised £142 to support autistic people like me and plan to open new autism schools in the future.

In June, I ran the Rutland 10km as part of my fundraising challenge. I also ran 2 10km races in London which are the Saucony London 10km in July on that sweltering Sunday race and most recently, the Vitality London 10km in September.

This Sunday will be my final running challenge which is the Great South Run in Portsmouth - a 10 mile run which I ran in 2008 - for the Marie Curie and in 2010 - for Stroke Association as a mark of respect to my late paternal grandparents died from stroke in 1999 and 2009 respectively.

Jethro Offemaria at the Rutland 10km 2025.

I am aiming to raise a target of £750 to the charity that belongs to my heart since I ran the Great North Run in 2009.

Next year, I will be running in the Manchester Marathon in aid of the National Autistic Society. In order to prepare for the marathon, I will do lots of Parkrun in St Albans, take part in the 2026 Fred Hughes 10 Miles race in St Albans in the middle of January and the Watford 10km in February.

If you would like to donate, please go to my Just Giving page:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/jethro2025