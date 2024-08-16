Last chance to apply: Redrow Eastern’s £12,000 community fund closing in two weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s your last chance to apply to premium housebuilder Redrow Eastern’s community fund, with applications closing in just two weeks, on Saturday 31st August.With up to £12,000 available to help support community initiatives led by groups, schools, organisations, and individuals across Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk, applicants must get their entries in as soon as possible.

The aim of Redrow Eastern’s community fund is to help local groups at the heart of the community to have the equipment and tools they need to benefit their community and improve their local areas.

The housebuilder, which is currently building in popular locations throughout Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk, wants to help those who need support with an array of projects, from new books for school children, to new kits for a sports team, or even craft supplies for a youth group.

Jody Bryant, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern, comments: “As the deadline to apply for our 2024 community fund approaches, we urge groups, organisations, or individuals within Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk looking to make a difference in their local area to get their entries in as soon as possible.

“At Redrow, we are committed to supporting local infrastructure and creating thriving communities. We understand the role that community groups and organisations play in enhancing the local area, and our 2024 community fund enables us to help them with their exciting plans.”

The community fund will close at midnight on 31st August 2024, so please apply soon to avoid disappointment. To find out more about the £12,000 fund, and how to apply, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/eastern-community-fund.

Redrow Eastern has a range of award-winning homes on offer. To find out more, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/news-and-inspiration/news/eastern.