Last chance to apply: Redrow Eastern’s £12,000 community fund closing in two weeks
The aim of Redrow Eastern’s community fund is to help local groups at the heart of the community to have the equipment and tools they need to benefit their community and improve their local areas.
The housebuilder, which is currently building in popular locations throughout Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk, wants to help those who need support with an array of projects, from new books for school children, to new kits for a sports team, or even craft supplies for a youth group.
Jody Bryant, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern, comments: “As the deadline to apply for our 2024 community fund approaches, we urge groups, organisations, or individuals within Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk looking to make a difference in their local area to get their entries in as soon as possible.
“At Redrow, we are committed to supporting local infrastructure and creating thriving communities. We understand the role that community groups and organisations play in enhancing the local area, and our 2024 community fund enables us to help them with their exciting plans.”
The community fund will close at midnight on 31st August 2024, so please apply soon to avoid disappointment. To find out more about the £12,000 fund, and how to apply, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/eastern-community-fund.
