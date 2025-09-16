Last chance to apply: Redrow Eastern £12,000 Community Fund closing soon

It’s your last chance to apply to premium housebuilder Redrow Eastern’s community fund, with applications closing soon, on Tuesday, September 30.

With up to £12,000 available to help support community initiatives led by groups, schools, organisations, and individuals across Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk, applicants must get their entries in as soon as possible.

The aim of Redrow Eastern’s community fund is to help local groups at the heart of the community to have the equipment and tools they need to benefit their community and improve their local areas.

The housebuilder, which is currently building energy efficient homes in popular locations throughout Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk, wants to help those who need support with an array of projects, from new books for school children, to new kits for a sports team, or even craft supplies for a youth group.

This is the second year that the housebuilder has opened the fund, with previous funding in the region supporting education and schools such as Chapel Hill Primary School and Witham Boys and Girls Brigade Association, as well as football clubs and village halls.

Jody Bryant, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern, comments: “As the deadline to apply for our 2025 community fund approaches, we urge groups, organisations, or individuals within Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk looking to make a difference in their local area to get their entries in as soon as possible.

“At Redrow, we are committed to supporting local infrastructure and creating thriving communities. Last year we were able to support more than eight local community groups and organisations in enhancing the local area, and we’re so excited to be able to build on this commitment in 2025.”

The community fund will close atmidnight on September 30, so please apply soon to avoid disappointment. To find out more about the £12,000 fund, and how to apply, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/eastern-community-fund.