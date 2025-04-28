Labour’s Water Act ensures polluting water bosses in Hemel Hempstead face up to two years in prison

David Taylor MP

New laws in force from 28th May mark the toughest sentencing powers against law-breaking water executives in history. Powers introduced could see water bosses who cover up illegal sewage spills sent to prison for two years. New measures will force water companies to end their disgraceful behaviour and clean up our rivers, lakes and seas for good.

Water company bosses could face up to two years in prison due to new powers in force today (Friday 25 April 2025). The new powers, delivered by the Government’s landmark Water (Special Measures) Act 2025, mean water executives who cover up or hide illegal sewage spills can now be locked up.

No prison sentences have been handed to water executives since privatisation despite widespread illegal sewage discharges into rivers, lakes and seas. These new, tougher penalties are essential because some water companies have obstructed investigations, failing to handover vital evidence related to illegal sewage discharges.

This has prevented crackdowns against law breaking water companies. The new measures deliver on the Government's promise to bring tougher criminal charges against lawbreakers in the water industry. As part of the Government’s Plan for Change, the threat of imprisonment will act as a powerful deterrent as water companies invest in upgrading broken water infrastructure and clean up our rivers, lakes and seas for good.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “Bosses must face consequences if they commit crimes. There must be accountability. From today, there will be no more hiding places. “As part of the Plan for Change, these new powers will force water companies to focused on cleaning up our rivers, lakes and seas for good.”

In addition, new powers will mean that the polluters will pay for the cost of criminal investigations into wrongdoing. Authorities will now recover the costs of their enforcement activity, with the Environment Agency currently consulting on how they will use the powers.

The payment of bonuses to water bosses will also be banned if they fail to meet high standards to protect the environment, their consumers, and their company’s finances. David Taylor MP, Labour Member of Parliament for Hemel Hempstead said: “I was elected on a manifesto to clean up local waterways in Hemel. Today, I am glad the Labour Government’s new powers to force water bosses to clear up our rivers, lakes and seas has come into force.”