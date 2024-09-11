Kittens calling for care at Blue Cross in Hertfordshire

Every summer, Blue Cross in Hertfordshire sees a rise in the number of unwanted and abandoned kittens arrive at the animal rehoming centre. Some have been abandoned by their mothers and left to fend for themselves and others who were an unplanned litter that owners cannot care for.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Without their mother, young kittens need round-the-clock care and hand feeding every few hours until they are strong enough. Some kittens arrive needing urgent vet care, suffering from flea anaemia which makes them extremely weak, can lead to blindness if left untreated and even death.

Kellie Brooks, Centre Manager at Blue Cross in Hertfordshire said: “Sadly, we take in a lot of homeless kittens and pregnant cats over the warmer months. With additional concerns around the cost of living crisis potentially putting owners off getting their cat neutered, we are worried that this year will see us taking in even more than usual. We aim to find them a foster home instead of caring for them in our cattery because it is vital for them to be around the usual household sights and sounds to enable them to grow into happy and confident adult cats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One kitten currently being cared for by the centre team and volunteer foster carers include three month old tortoiseshell domestic shorthair cat, Lemon. Lemon is an affectionate and outgoing cat, and spends her time playing and exploring. She’d love her new owners to help settle into a home and offer lots of playtime to keep her busy! After her play time she loves to settle down and enjoys being fussed. This little cat could live with children and may enjoy living with another cat that could show her what home life is all about or a cat friendly dog that she could boss around! Lemon is also looking for a home with a garden for her to explore when she is old enough.

Photo by Kote Puerto on Unsplash

The charity is calling out to animal lovers to join their dedicated team of volunteer foster carers. Foster carers receive full training and all costs, including travel, are covered by Blue Cross and there is full support and guidance throughout.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer foster carer and joining the Blue Cross team visit www.bluecross.org.uk/pet-fostering or contact the centre in Hertfordshire on 0300 777 1844 or email [email protected].