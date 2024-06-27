Keepers help the elephants beat the heatwave at Woburn Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Endangered Asian Elephants enjoying their very own private swimming pool.

Keepers at Woburn Safari Park have been helping female Asian elephants Chandrika, Damini and Tarli beat the UK heatwave this week, with a trip to their very own private swimming pool. Drakeloe lake on the Woburn Estate provides a great swimming spot for these elephants, nestled in the hundreds of acres of secluded woodland surrounding the safari park.