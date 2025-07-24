Katie’s Positive Quotes Campaign inspires local businesses to spread joy

You make a life out of what you have, not what you're missing.” — Kate Morton

In an effort to brighten the day of everyone who walks through their doors or opens their inbox, Katie has launched Katie’s Positive Quotes Campaign. Inviting shops, companies, and organisations across Hertfordshire and beyond to participate, the campaign encourages businesses to display uplifting quotes in email footers, shop windows, digital signage, and even on social media channels.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie, known for being a co-founder founder of North Herts PRIDE - says I have tried it before and it never took of, but I thought I'd have another go anyway. Words at the right moment can lift spirits, spark hope, and strengthen community ties,” she explains. “By sharing simple, positive quotes, businesses become catalysts for kindness in their everyday interactions.”

Perhaps children can design some in their holidays, and ask local shops to display them.

How Businesses Can Take Part

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.” — Walt Whitman

Email Footers Add a rotating positive quote to your email signature. It takes seconds to set up and leaves recipients with an uplifting message every time they hear from you.

Shop Windows & Interiors Print or handwritten quotes on small cards or posters. Display them where customers will spot them—near the till, on notice boards, or at changing rooms.

Digital Displays & Social Media Feature a “Quote of the Day” on in-store screens, digital menu boards, or social media stories. Tag #KatiesPositiveQuotes to join the conversation online.

Employee Engagement Encourage staff to suggest their favourite quotes or submit original creations. Ask them to join in to foster a community feeling at your workplace.

Why Join the Campaign?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boost Customer Experience A friendly, optimistic environment increases customer loyalty and word-of-mouth recommendations.

Strengthen Team Morale Sharing positive messages can enhance workplace happiness and foster creativity.

Demonstrate Community Spirit Small acts of kindness reflect well on your brand and show that you care about more than just transactions.

Katie’s Positive Quotes Campaign is completely free to join—there’s no cost or commitment beyond choosing and displaying quotes. It's a scary world at the moment with horrible things in the news everyday. I'm just trying to bring a bit of light into people's life's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kindness doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive,” Katie reminds us. “Sometimes it’s as simple as a phrase that makes someone smile.”

Businesses ready to bring a spark of hope to their communications and storefronts can get started today by emailing [email protected]. Let’s make every inbox and shop window a little brighter—one quote at a time.

Please share and display if possible

Katie

🌟 “Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” — Maya Angelou