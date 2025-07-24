Katie’s Positive Quotes Campaign inspires local businesses to spread joy
Katie, known for being a co-founder founder of North Herts PRIDE - says I have tried it before and it never took of, but I thought I'd have another go anyway. Words at the right moment can lift spirits, spark hope, and strengthen community ties,” she explains. “By sharing simple, positive quotes, businesses become catalysts for kindness in their everyday interactions.”
Perhaps children can design some in their holidays, and ask local shops to display them.
How Businesses Can Take Part
Email Footers Add a rotating positive quote to your email signature. It takes seconds to set up and leaves recipients with an uplifting message every time they hear from you.
Shop Windows & Interiors Print or handwritten quotes on small cards or posters. Display them where customers will spot them—near the till, on notice boards, or at changing rooms.
Digital Displays & Social Media Feature a “Quote of the Day” on in-store screens, digital menu boards, or social media stories. Tag #KatiesPositiveQuotes to join the conversation online.
Employee Engagement Encourage staff to suggest their favourite quotes or submit original creations. Ask them to join in to foster a community feeling at your workplace.
Why Join the Campaign?
Boost Customer Experience A friendly, optimistic environment increases customer loyalty and word-of-mouth recommendations.
Strengthen Team Morale Sharing positive messages can enhance workplace happiness and foster creativity.
Demonstrate Community Spirit Small acts of kindness reflect well on your brand and show that you care about more than just transactions.
Katie’s Positive Quotes Campaign is completely free to join—there’s no cost or commitment beyond choosing and displaying quotes. It's a scary world at the moment with horrible things in the news everyday. I'm just trying to bring a bit of light into people's life's.
“Kindness doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive,” Katie reminds us. “Sometimes it’s as simple as a phrase that makes someone smile.”
Businesses ready to bring a spark of hope to their communications and storefronts can get started today by emailing [email protected]. Let’s make every inbox and shop window a little brighter—one quote at a time.
Please share and display if possible
Katie
🌟 “Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” — Maya Angelou