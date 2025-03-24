Joyful charity concert raises £850 for Mind UK Hertfordshire

On the evening of March 8th, St John’s Church in Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead, was filled with uplifting melodies and warm-hearted generosity as the Happy Helly Choir hosted their much-anticipated charity concert, 'Sing, Smile, Repeat.'

The event was a resounding success, bringing together a community of music lovers and raising an impressive £850 for Mind UK Hertfordshire.

The concert featured an evening of joyous and uplifting songs performed by the Happy Helly Choir, with additional solo and duet performances from some of its talented members. The atmosphere was one of pure delight, as attendees were treated to a repertoire designed to lift the spirits and bring people together through the power of song.

Adding to the evening's success, an interval cake stall provided a delicious selection of homemade treats, further boosting the fundraising total. The generosity of those attending, both through ticket sales and donations, was a testament to the community's commitment to supporting mental health initiatives.

Helen Isaac, the leader of the Happy Helly Choir, expressed her gratitude and excitement at the event's outcome. She said, "I am over the moon that not only could we bring so much joy to people through our singing on the evening but also raise so much money for such a worthy cause."

The funds raised will go towards supporting Mind UK Hertfordshire in their vital work, providing mental health support and resources to those in need. The Happy Helly Choir's dedication to both music and charity has left a lasting impact, and many attendees are already looking forward to their next performance.

For those who missed this incredible evening, keep an eye out for future events from the Happy Helly Choir—a group that continues to sing, smile, and give back to the community.