Jay Rosa challenges Stevenage FC stars in Freestyle Skills Battle

By Peter Davies
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2025, 17:02 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 07:56 GMT
Jay Rosa demonstrates his amazing skills for Stevenage FC players Phoenix Patterson and Harvey Whiteplaceholder image
Football freestyle star Jay Rosa recently visited Stevenage FC’s training ground, bringing his high-energy routines and signature skill challenges to first-team players Phoenix Patterson and Harvey White.

The players were invited to attempt some of Rosa’s most intricate tricks, successfully completing several while learning new techniques along the way. The session created an interactive, entertaining environment that highlighted creativity, focus, and teamwork.

Rosa’s appearance was part of his nationwide mission to perform at every football stadium in England, using football freestyle as a platform to champion mental health awareness through the charity Mind. By combining sport, performance, and community engagement, Rosa aims to break down stigmas around mental wellbeing, spark meaningful conversations, and inspire confidence both on and off the pitch.

This stop was one of many on Rosa’s EFL Tour, which connects directly with players, fans, and local communities. Each visit blends spectacle with purpose, demonstrating how football can be a powerful tool for engagement, inspiration, and wellbeing.

Keep up with Jay Rosa’s freestyle journey and mental health mission on Instagram and TikTok: @jayrosa1_.

