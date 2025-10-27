Jay Rosa challenges Stevenage FC stars in Freestyle Skills Battle
The players were invited to attempt some of Rosa’s most intricate tricks, successfully completing several while learning new techniques along the way. The session created an interactive, entertaining environment that highlighted creativity, focus, and teamwork.
Rosa’s appearance was part of his nationwide mission to perform at every football stadium in England, using football freestyle as a platform to champion mental health awareness through the charity Mind. By combining sport, performance, and community engagement, Rosa aims to break down stigmas around mental wellbeing, spark meaningful conversations, and inspire confidence both on and off the pitch.
This stop was one of many on Rosa’s EFL Tour, which connects directly with players, fans, and local communities. Each visit blends spectacle with purpose, demonstrating how football can be a powerful tool for engagement, inspiration, and wellbeing.
Keep up with Jay Rosa’s freestyle journey and mental health mission on Instagram and TikTok: @jayrosa1_.