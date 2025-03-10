It’s e-bike test ride season in Berkhamsted
Estarli specialises in folding e-bikes, commuter e-bikes and family e-cargos. All models can be test ridden at the factory and you can speak to the specialist Estarli staff about your user case to find the perfect e-bike fit for you.
Co-Founder Oliver Francis says, “We interact with our customers a lot more than other brands. We run test-rides from the factory, we do shows all over the UK and we film with Estarli riders nearly every week. Seeing their faces light up when they blissfully ascend a hill that would have previously terrified them never ever gets boring.”
Estarli intends to make its Berkhamsted factory more of a destination this year by setting up a test-ride pop up station in the car park.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to pop in and have a go because we are so confident about the response,” says Oliver.
“Understandably, for a lot of people, testing an e-bike for the first time is a bit of a step. We get a lot of mums and dads who come along with a child or two and want to test out a cargo bike and they might like to test it on their own, and then with one kid and following that with both kids on the back! I ride our e-cargo every day with my two and I can totally relate to that process. So, we have created a relaxed environment where people can come and talk to our excellent team, test as many bikes as they like for as long as they wish, try out accessories/add-ons that appeal, and leave us with as much helpful information as possible.”
Estarli designs and builds multiple award-winning e-bikes and all you need to do to ride one is book in via email/call or live chat.
T: +44 (0)1442 817 374