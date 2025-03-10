It’s e-bike test ride season in Berkhamsted

Group test ride about to commence

Estarli, The Berkhamsted e-bike specialists, is opening the factory up for test rides this Spring to help encourage locals to try an e-bike for the first time.

Estarli specialises in folding e-bikes, commuter e-bikes and family e-cargos. All models can be test ridden at the factory and you can speak to the specialist Estarli staff about your user case to find the perfect e-bike fit for you.

Co-Founder Oliver Francis says, “We interact with our customers a lot more than other brands. We run test-rides from the factory, we do shows all over the UK and we film with Estarli riders nearly every week. Seeing their faces light up when they blissfully ascend a hill that would have previously terrified them never ever gets boring.”

Estarli intends to make its Berkhamsted factory more of a destination this year by setting up a test-ride pop up station in the car park.

The Estarli Team ready for local test riders

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to pop in and have a go because we are so confident about the response,” says Oliver.

“Understandably, for a lot of people, testing an e-bike for the first time is a bit of a step. We get a lot of mums and dads who come along with a child or two and want to test out a cargo bike and they might like to test it on their own, and then with one kid and following that with both kids on the back! I ride our e-cargo every day with my two and I can totally relate to that process. So, we have created a relaxed environment where people can come and talk to our excellent team, test as many bikes as they like for as long as they wish, try out accessories/add-ons that appeal, and leave us with as much helpful information as possible.”

Estarli designs and builds multiple award-winning e-bikes and all you need to do to ride one is book in via email/call or live chat.

T: +44 (0)1442 817 374