Iris Court residents enjoy a trip down Memory Lane at Letchworth Broadway Cinema
The trip was filled with smiles, nostalgia, and lively conversation as residents reminisced about their own memories of visiting the beloved local cinema over the years.
For many, it was a return to a familiar place filled with happy recollections of outings with family and friends.
With some lifelong fans of Downton Abbey, several residents shared how they had followed the Crawley family’s journey from the very first episode. Watching the grand finale together made the experience all the more special, sparking thoughtful discussions about favourite characters, storylines, and the show’s elegant depiction of a bygone era.
“It felt like stepping back in time,” said one resident. “I used to come to the Broadway Cinema with my children, and sitting there again brought all those memories flooding back.”
The outing was organised by the Iris Court activities team, who are dedicated to creating meaningful experiences that connect residents with their local community and cherished memories.
Manager Tash Begum commented: “It was lovely to see how much joy this trip brought to everyone. The combination of a beautiful film, a familiar setting, and shared memories made for a truly heart warming day.”
Iris Court Care Home care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.