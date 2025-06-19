Inspirational army veteran to be welcomed at Armed Forces Day Celebration

Inspirational Army veteran Gemma Kemble-Stephenson, will be joining staff and members of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco head office in Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday 25 June, as part of Armed Forces Week celebrations.

Gemma will be talking to staff about her time as a medic in the Royal Army Medical Corps, her experiences as a veteran and her work with Help for Heroes as part of the sports recovery programme.

Gemma, aged 43 years old, served for 18 years before suffering a spinal injury and now relies on a wheelchair. She was supported by the Charity at a difficult time and now organises the Community Sports Series, which introduces veterans to adaptive sports. She has just been crowned England’s Strongest Disabled Woman 2025 and has been invited to attend the Official Strongman Games 2025 in Texas.

Gemma said: “Every member of the Armed Forces chooses a life of service – one that involves sacrifice, courage, and resilience. Armed Forces Week is a moment to recognise the strength and dedication of our servicemen and women, and to celebrate everything they do to keep us safe.”

Gemma Kemble-Stephenson recently won the England's Strongest Disabled Woman title

Tesco has long been a supporter of the UK’s Armed Forces community. The company’s founder Jack Cohen was a veteran from the Royal Flying Corps in the First World War and this connection continues today through its support for military charities with collections in store and through initiatives such as its Armed Forces Network. The company is a proud signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant. Tesco is the headline sponsor of Help for Heroes’ flagship fundraising event this year, the Big Battlefield Bike Ride.

Gemma added: “It’s great to be invited to their Armed Forces Day celebrations and I’m looking forward to meeting members of their Armed Forces Network. The support of partners like Tesco’s means that the Charity can continue to be there for people like me when they face challenges after service.”

Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps people live well after service. The Charity supports veterans and their families with their physical and mental health, as well as welfare and social needs. It has already supported tens of thousands - and won’t stop until every veteran gets the support they deserve.

The Charity supports veterans from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians (and their families) who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.

To get support visit helpforheroes.org.uk or call 0300 303 9888

