“I want to help pass that knowledge on to others” Hertfordshire mum changed her entire career after daughter was diagnosed with eye condition 25 years ago

Twenty-five years ago, Jo Marshall's life took an unexpected turn when her infant daughter Jess was diagnosed with Lebers congenital amaurosis, a rare eye condition that caused total vision loss.

Jess was only 7 months old when diagnosed, and being a new mum the emotions hit Jo hard, especially when she struggled to find somewhere to find information.

“Within a few weeks we’d heard from Moorfields and Hertfordshire’s VI team, who were so helpful, but emotionally there was not a lot of support for parents. We had no health visitor, and other professionals used to just look at us with a sadness that didn’t help when we were turning to them.”

As for Jess, she was thriving – an inquisitive baby who started communicating at a young age and was always looking to learn. Jo had been working as a nursery nurse when she had Jess and therefore turned her hand to what she knew best – teaching. “It was different, though, as I had to plan activities by touch and create tactile resources. Going back to work was exhausting, and I felt like we were alone and didn’t know what we were doing.

Jess stands with her mum, Jo, at her Masters graduation

“We found a Monday afternoon group for children with a visual impairment that was life-changing – it allowed me to have a break and speak to other parents, many of whom are still great friends 20 plus years later.”

When Jess was 2 years old, Jo decided that she wanted to make a change in her career. Inspired by watching her daughter grow, she looked to become part of a support network that would help other parents like her. She applied to be a Habilitation Specialist with the council and, with her wealth of early years experience, got the job.

As Jo trained and then worked in her new field, she was able to see the impact that her training and the experience of those around her had on Jess. Throughout Jess’ school years she had a multi-professional team around her, supported by teachers and a fabulous Habilitation Specialist, Tracey Hunter, who is still in their lives. She said, “Having my colleagues’ skills and expertise throughout Jess’ educational life has massively contributed to the person she is now.”

Twenty-four years later Jo works as a Senior Habilitation Specialist for Guide Dogs, helping other families access resources early into their journey with a visual impairment diagnosis. She is a strong advocate for early cane training and life skills, ensuring children grow up with the independence to be who they want to be, and runs the Guide Dogs My Time to Play group in Hertfordshire with her colleagues.

Jo and her daughter, Jess

“My Time to Play is a wonderful programme where parents of children with a visual impairment can come together regularly. It can really help parents feel like they’re not alone, and helps children start learning through sensory play from a young age.”

As for Jess, she has gone on to thrive, and Jo wants to make sure that other children are given the same experience.

“I think of it as a privilege, working alongside families and other professionals to promote early orientation, mobility and independent living skills. I want to help pass that knowledge on to others.”

