Hundreds of seniors attend free wellness event in Harpenden
Taking place at the Eric Morecambe Centre (EMC) in Harpenden, the event was designed to showcase the wide range of activities and services available to older adults in the community, all under one roof.
The special occasion coincided with Tuesday’s International Older Persons Day and marked the launch of Age UK Hertfordshire's Age Friendly campaign, a new initiative which aims to remove barriers for older people throughout Hertfordshire.
Doug Williams, 76, said: “Monday was a really useful day which has helped me find services in the community that can help with my ankle pain, keep me motivated and support me in my wellbeing.”
The event also marked the start of Everyone Active's annual Age is Just a Number campaign which launches this Saturday, October 5. Now in its fourth year, the campaign celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active into later life.
Everyone Active – which manages leisure facilities in Harpenden and St Albans on behalf of St Albans City and District Council – hosted a variety of physical activity tasters on the day including netball, pickleball, table tennis, sessions for those with musculoskeletal conditions and classes for those with Parkinson’s.
The EMC's function rooms also held talks and workshops, focusing on living longer, better and staying active.
As an added attraction, the EMC's museum exhibition was open to attendees free of charge.
Kirsty Jones, Area Activity and Wellbeing Manager at Everyone Active, said: "We were thrilled to welcome so many senior members of our community on Monday, to help them combat inactivity and inform visitors about the wealth of opportunities available in the area.
“At Everyone Active, our goal is to meet members of our community wherever they may be in their fitness journey. With the launch of our annual Age is Just a Number campaign launching this weekend, we encourage all older people to take this opportunity to see what age-inclusive sessions and social groups are available at their local centre to improve strength, mobility and mental wellness.”
To find out more about the Age is Just a Number campaign, please visit: www.everyoneactive.com/promotion/ageisjustanumber/
