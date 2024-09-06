Human Milk Foundation crowned Breakspear Park’s latest Community Fund champion

Leading business campus Breakspear Park is delighted to announce that the Human Milk Foundation has been crowned the third winner of its 2024 community charity campaign.

The campaign supports Hertfordshire-based charities, not-for-profit groups, and services by giving away a £1,000 grant every quarter. It has received an incredible response from the public and employees at Breakspear Park, who nominate the local charities and community causes and vote for the winners.

This quarter's finalists were Watford Harts XL FC, the Human Milk Foundation, and Heath Barn CIC. With an incredible 1,200+ votes, every charity was a worthy winner, but the Human Milk Foundation pipped the others to the winning post with 826 votes.

The Human Milk Foundation is a charity dedicated to providing screened donor human milk to sick, premature babies in NHS hospital neonatal intensive care units. Much like donated blood, donor milk can be life-saving for vulnerable infants. The Hearts Milk Bank also supports families at home, such as mothers with cancer and other health conditions, and the charity leads groundbreaking research in milk banking and human milk science.

Felicity from Human Milk Foundation receiving the donation

Flic Webster, from the Human Milk Foundation, received a £1,000 cheque from Dina Mistry, the marketing manager at Breakspear Park. After the charity’s move to new premises in Berkhamsted, the donation will be used to purchase new storage freezers to keep vital screened donor milk.

On winning, Flic said:

“On behalf of everyone at the Human Milk Foundation, a huge thank you to Breakspear Park for this very generous donation and to everyone who voted for us - we are so grateful for your support. The £1000 funding will enable us to purchase a new specialist medical grade freezer for the Hearts Milk Bank, which will store pasteurised donor milk ready to go out to hospitals, where it will feed tiny premature babies and help to save lives.”

Dina Mistry, Marketing Manager at Breakspear Park, commented:

“We're thrilled to announce the Human Milk Foundation as the third winner of our 2024 community fund. The charity’s mission to support vulnerable babies and their families by providing donor milk is truly inspiring. The incredible response from the community, with over 800 votes for the Foundation, speaks volumes about the vital role they play in Hertfordshire and beyond.

“At Breakspear Park, we’re passionate about giving back to the local community, and it’s heartwarming to know that this donation will help them purchase much-needed equipment to store donor milk, making a real difference to neonatal care. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on the lives of many premature babies and their families, and we're excited to see more great causes come forward in the next round of nominations.”

Breakspear Park is now asking the public to write in and nominate charities, projects, or causes they feel deserve to win the next £1,000 donation. Anything will be considered as long as it is not-for-profit and benefits the people of Hertfordshire.

Details of the top three nominations (as chosen by Breakspear Park’s management team) will be announced on the company's Facebook page, giving the public a chance to vote for the project or cause they feel deserves the donation.

To nominate a Hertfordshire-based organisation, email [email protected], highlighting the type of project, charity, group or service, what the £1,000 will be used for, and contact details for the organisation. Write ‘unknown’ if you don’t know what the money will be used for. The closing date for nominations is Sunday 27th October 2024, with the funds being awarded in December 2024.