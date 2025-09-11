Housebuilder donates over £5,000 to Hertfordshire village

Cala Homes Chiltern, which is currently delivering the Ryder Gardens development in Bovingdon, is continuing to strengthen its relationship with the local community thanks to its Community Pledge initiative.

The Community Pledge incorporates a host of tailored contributions addressing specific community needs from donations, volunteering, learning programmes for schools, support schemes and more.

Through its Pledge, Cala Chiltern has donated £3,000 to Bovingdon Parish Council which will allow them to begin works on refurbishing Bovingdon Docks. The work will begin in Autumn 2025 with the railings that surround the Docks due to be replaced.

Cala’s other community-based activities to date, which aim to support people living in Bovingdon, range from; donating £2,000 towards a defibrillator for a local pub, installing a wellbeing bench at the Ryder Gardens development, and donating £500 to help create an outdoor reading space at Bovingdon Primary Academy.

CLLR Pauline Wright and Mariusz the Site Manager at Bovingdon Cala

Councillor Pauline Wright from Bovingdon Parish Council, said: “We are extremely grateful to Cala Homes Chiltern for their generous donation. Thanks to their support, we are now able to carry out the much-needed works to the Docks.

“We hope these improvements will ensure the area can be enjoyed by the community for generations to come. Bovingdon Docks are sited on one of the major gateways into the village, therefore it will enhance the look of the area as you approach the high street.”

The defibrillator, which will be installed in the Halfway House pub on Hempstead Road, is the fifth public defibrillator that has been installed in the village.

Stala Thomson, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes Chiltern, said: “We are very proud to support Bovingdon and its Parish Council as they provide a vital service to the village and its local businesses. Cala’s focus has consistently centred on people and their communities, with the Community Pledge signifying our dedication to improving the areas in which we build.

The docks works will begin soon

"Through our Pledge, we aim to make a direct impact on the lives of those around our developments and the organisations that matter to them. It's amazing organisations in these local areas that make the Community Pledge worthwhile. We look forward to helping other local causes in the future.”

Cala has a number of developments in the Chiltern area including Ryder Gardens, which has a choice of stylish three- and four-bedroom homes that can be adjusted to suit specific lifestyles. For more information on the Ryder Gardens development, please visit www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/south-east-england/hertfordshire/ryder-gardens-bovingdon/community-pledge/.