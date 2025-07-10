Hospital charity volunteer raises £1,000 with 57-mile bike ride in memory of his father

Hospital charity volunteer Steven Wacholder has raised more than £1,000 for West Herts Hospitals Charity – the official charity for West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – by cycling 57 miles from London to Southend in memory of his late father, Martin.

Steven completed the ride on Sunday 6 July, swapping his volunteer badge for a bike helmet to raise funds that will enhance patient care and support staff wellbeing across the Trust’s three hospitals.

Martin, who passed away in December 2023 at the age of 89, was cared for at all three of the Trust’s hospitals: a hip replacement at St Albans City Hospital, post-operative care at Watford General, and rehabilitation at Hemel Hempstead Hospital. What began as a tribute soon became a personal fundraising mission.

“This was the first ride I'd done in four years,” Steven said.

“So I was a bit worried my legs would conk out — luckily they didn’t!”

Steven completed the 57.08-mile route, driven by the memory of his father and a desire to give back to the NHS hospitals that had cared for him, proudly receiving a medal at the finish line.

Alison Rosen, CEO of West Herts Hospitals Charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Steven for going the extra mile – quite literally – for our hospitals. His dedication and compassion reflect the extraordinary impact our volunteers can have, both within the Trust and in the wider community.

Turning personal loss into something so uplifting is truly inspiring. The funds raised will help us continue enhancing patient care and supporting staff wellbeing across West Herts Hospitals.”