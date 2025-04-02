Hospice fundraiser named Hertfordshire Hero

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local woman who raised over £120,000 for The Hospice of St Francis after they cared for her husband in the final months of his life has been named a Heart Hertfordshire Hero. The award recognises ordinary people making an extraordinary difference to their communities in Hertfordshire.

Liz Cundale from Tring set a goal to raise £100,000 pounds for the Hospice of St Francis after her husband Neil was cared for on the Hospice’s Inpatient Unit in 2023. "The Hospice is such a special place. Not only did Neil receive exemplary care, but the children and I did also,” Liz said. Her family continued receiving support from the Hospice following Neil’s death in October 2023.

Liz worked tirelessly to coordinate fundraising events, including a bake sale, raffle, fitness challenges, football tournament, and a 26 mile walk along the Ridgeway. With the help of her two young daughters as well as friends, family and Neil’s colleagues at Hillier Hopkins, they surpassed their fundraising goal, delivering much-needed funds to the charity which cares for over 2,000 patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families every year. A single day’s care on the Hospice’s Inpatient Unit costs £695 for each patient, so the money that Liz helped to raise could pay for almost six months of care.

After receiving the award at a ceremony in Welwyn Garden City, Liz said, “I was so surprised to be put forward and then to win the award. The heroes in my mind are Neil and all the staff and volunteers at the Hospice. I’m so grateful to everyone who donated and fundraised on behalf of Neil. The award is shared with all who helped raise money for the place that helped us during the hardest time of our lives.”

Liz Cundale with her daughter Lucy at the Hertfordshire Hero Ceremony

Their fundraising hasn't stopped. On the day of the Hertfordshire Hero ceremony, Liz’s daughters’ school held their annual Lenten Bazaar and raised over £800 for the Hospice. On the following day, Neil's old football team (Aquis FC) had their annual reunion in his name, with over £1,300 raised. Liz also plans to run in the Great North Run for Neil and the Hospice in September.

Sarah Watson, the In Memory Fundraiser at The Hospice of St Francis, said, “It was really special to see Liz receive this much-deserved award and to witness how proud her daughters are of her. Liz remains humble and modest about what she’s achieved, but this is a spectacular and inspiring gift to the Hospice. We are incredibly grateful.”

Sharon Clark, Head of the Inpatient Unit at the Hospice said, “It’s such an achievement, and so fabulous for Liz to be recognised for all she has done. A ray of brightness - Neil would have been so proud.”