Hospice charity seeks volunteer drivers to keep the wheels of business turning

Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care is appealing for van drivers and drivers’ mates to support its network of 32 shops across Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The voluntary role is crucial in keeping the charity’s shops running, with the drivers responsible for transporting both new and donated goods between the shops and the charity’s retail support hub. Without this support, the charity cannot distribute stock properly, which impacts the ability to generate vitally needed funds through its high street shops.

Richard, from St Leonards, has been volunteering in this role since 2020. He says: “I volunteer one or two mornings per week and I absolutely love it. It is a very sociable role as we are in and out of the retail support hub and travelling between the various shops around the area. I love chatting to the volunteers at the different shops and getting a better understanding of how the whole charity works and how each role makes a difference to the overall picture.”

The charity’s volunteer van drivers donate a total of 3,120 hours to the role each year. If Rennie Grove Peace had to pay for this service, the annual cost to the charity would be £36,410. The time that volunteers donate means these funds can be spent on hospice care in the local area instead.

Val Moore, Head of Retail at Rennie Grove Peace, explains: “Our volunteer van drivers and driver mates are an essential part of our stock operation. Without their generosity, we simply cannot operate our retail stores. Our high street shops are a crucial source of income for the charity and contribute to raising vital funds to deliver hospice care in the community.

“With a commitment from as little as a morning or afternoon per week, the driver role is flexible and suitable for anybody over the age of 25 who holds a driving licence.

“We are also looking for drivers’ mates to travel with drivers in the vans and assist with loading and unloading donated items. This role is suitable for anybody, including those under 25, who can move and handle heavy boxes and bags.”

All van driving shifts start from Bainbridge House, the charity’s retail support hub in Berkhamsted.

For more information, or to apply to become a volunteer van driver, visit: renniegrovepeace.org/get-involved/rennie-grove-peace-volunteering/current-opportunities/retail-and-trading-van-drivers-and-mates-volunteer/