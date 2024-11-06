Hospice charity helps people honour loved ones this festive season

Local charity, Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, is once again offering local people the chance to remember the lives of loved ones with its annual Light up a Life campaign.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity will be hosting a Light up a Life service at St Albans Cathedral on Saturday, November 23 at 2.30pm.

Local people are invited to come along and light a candle in memory of a loved one and hang a silver star with a personalised message on a special tree of remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service, led by Canon Will Gibbs, is free to attend and open to anybody who has been bereaved and would like to remember the people they miss in this special way. It will feature readings, music, poems and time for reflection.

Light up a Life 2024

Cate from Hemel Hempstead attended the Light up a Life service last year after both her parents were cared for by Rennie Grove Peace before they died.

She said: “The service was beautiful and very moving, especially as it took place at St Albans Cathedral, a place my parents often visited.” It brought Cate comfort to know others were experiencing the same emotions of grief and loss. She felt sharing this moment with people who understood and felt the same was very cathartic.

“I hope there are other families who will also take comfort from these beautiful services and just being together with others for a moment of reflection and remembrance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who can’t attend in person are invited to dedicate a star in memory of the people they miss. Anyone who makes a donation to the charity will receive a star and card to personalise and display at home during the festive season.

Light up a Life 2024

Tracey Hancock, Director of Fundraising at Rennie Grove Peace, says: “We know that this time of year can be very difficult for anybody who has been bereaved. By offering people the chance to dedicate a star or attend our remembrance service we’re giving them a chance to remember the people they have lost, at the same time as supporting our work.

“Every penny raised through donations at the event and star dedications will be used to provide vital hospice care services for people in our community who are living with life-limiting illnesses.”

To find out more visit: renniegrovepeace.org/light-up-a-life