Home, Jeeves! Wooster gets new lease of life from top animal hospital

A beloved English Setter has been given a new lease of life after having a bespoke orthotic fitted.

Ten-year-old Wooster was referred to Linnaeus-owned Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hertfordshire after an injury to the Achilles tendon in his hind legs.

Wooster was an active dog, enjoying two-hour walks each day on Hampstead Heath, near his London home, but went suddenly lame after being mounted by a large dog.

It caused injury to both of his tendons but due to Wooster’s age and skin condition, he was not deemed fit for surgery.

After ruling out a surgical option, the beloved family pet was seen by Diane Messum, head of physiotherapy at Davies.

Diane said: “Wooster was referred to us following a complete collapse of his Achilles tendon which left him unable to use the leg.

“His exercise had reduced from two hours a day to short walks needing a buggy and a sling.

“His owner had already trialled him with an off-the-shelf orthotic support device, which did not support the tarsus - his hock joint - enough.

Wooster's orthotic from Davies Veterinary Specialists.

“We assessed, cast and fit Wooster with a bespoke tarsal orthosis, which he now uses for exercise and active periods of his day.”

And the orthosis has given Wooster a new lease of life. After just a month, he was walking for around 40 minutes a day with no help from his buggy and sling.

Owner Mark Ellingham says the new orthotic has radically changed his pet’s life for the better.

He said: “We brought Wooster to Diane for the orthotic to be fitted and expected it might take him some time to get used to it. Instead, he got up and walked off, immediately comfortable with wearing it and helping him walk more normally.

Wooster is now happily back at his Hemel Hampstead home.

“It has completely transformed his life. Before he was only able to have very short walks, hopping and shuffling about and being transported to the park in a buggy.

“Since the orthotic fitting, we gradually increased his daily walk to an hour. Happily walking and occasionally trotting if he sees something worth investigating – like a picnic!”

Mark said he’s glad he learned about orthotics as an alternative to surgery due to how much it has improved Wooster’s life.

He added: “Diane and her team were wonderful. We felt full of confidence from the moment we met her and were convinced she had correctly assessed Wooster’s condition and the possible benefits of an orthotic, taking a view as to what would be best for him.

“I’d suggest dog owners look carefully at an orthotic as an alternative to surgery, particularly for older dogs.

“Wooster is an unusually tall and large English Setter, weighing 36kg, with long legs. If an orthotic works for him, I would imagine that on smaller and shorter dogs, it would be an easier option. It is also a considerably cheaper and less intrusive option than surgery.

“Thank you so much to Diane and the Davies team for giving Wooster a new lease of life.”

