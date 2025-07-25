Hitchin songwriter, Danny Addison releases single ‘Beck and Call’

Danny Addison

Rising singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Danny Addison has released a brand new single, 'Beck and Call', offering listeners another glimpse of his forthcoming debut album Porcelain, which is due out on August 29th via Zenith Cafe.

Originally from Hitchin, Danny Addison has been steadily making a name for himself with his unique blend of folk, classical and indie influences. His songs are marked by intricate instrumentation and his gift for writing lyrics that feel both poetic and deeply personal.

His new track, 'Beck and Call', is no exception. Built around delicately plucked guitar and sweeping string arrangements, the song is a raw exploration of the lingering echoes of regret and old memories we struggle to shake. But where many might shy away from such stark emotion, Addison leans in, balancing his vulnerable vocals with a soaring crescendo that gives the track a cathartic release.

It’s been a busy year for Addison. His previous single 'Tribe' reached huge audiences when it was featured during the BBC’s Wimbledon Women’s Doubles and Men’s Singles Finals, and his music has also been heard by thousands at Silverstone and on national radio. Alongside appearances on BBC Introducing and talkSPORT’s Breakfast Show, Addison has been praised for his compelling live performances, recently playing an intimate showcase at the Gibson Garage in London.

His debut album 'Porcelain' promises to build on this momentum. Written over several years, it reflects on themes of identity, vulnerability and rebuilding after breaking apart. Early supporters say it’s a record that wears its cracks proudly, an honest, collection of songs that finds strength in imperfection.

'Beck and Call' is out now on all major streaming platforms.