Hitchin care home visit Fairlands Valley Park

Residents from Iris Court care home in Hitchin were filled with joy during their visit to Fairlands Valley. Residents explored the Four lakes, whilst enjoying the gleaming sunshine on a home outing.

Residents had requested a visit to Fairlands Valley whilst the sun was shining, to take a trip out enjoy the beautiful walks at Fairlands, feed the ducks and enjoy a delicious picnic for the morning!

Babu Rangarjan General Manager of Iris Court said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their morning out. Trips out in the home's minibus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, and special for the residents who have a have lived in the local area and raised families here whilst reminiscing and enjoying wonderful company together.”

Iris Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.