Hitchin care home thrilled with gardening club

Staff and residents at Iris Court care home in Hitchin are thrilled with home’s garden thanks to residents gardening club. The home has many green-fingered residents and so their activities co-ordinator Natalie Robinson came up with the idea of a weekly gardening club so everyone in the home can try their hand at potting, pruning and propagating – the green house is especially loved.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gardens are a much-loved part of Iris Court, and has led to many residents coming together to continue lifelong hobbies, whilst sharing and supporting each other with new skills and also promoting physical activity and boosting mental wellbeing. The residents at Iris Court have managed to grow some beautiful plants displayed in the home’s garden for all residents to enjoy, as well as their own homegrown tomatoes which are proudly used by the Chefs at Iris Court in their meal preparations and enjoyed by all.

Babu Rangarajan, General Manager at Iris Court said: “Our gardens and green house are a much-loved space by our residents, and it is wonderful to see our green fingered residents supporting others by teaching them new skills, and making friendships whilst doing so. Everyone is extremely proud of the beautiful flowers and vegetables that our residents have grown and we look forward to the future with our gardening community at Iris Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony, a resident of Iris Court added: “I’ve always loved gardening so it is fantastic to be able to keep that hobby going, I find it really therapeutic to be outside in the fresh air and to be able to grow my favourite flowers and vegetables. It’s so lovely to see all the beautiful blooms, and to be able to share this with the staff and residents here.”

Tony with the Lillie's he has grown for 20 + years

Iris Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court provides residential, dementia and respite care.