Hitchin care home lend their ears to live music performance

Residents and guests at Iris Court Care Home care home in Hitchin enjoyed a afternoon of grins with a live music performance that took place at the home. Local Singer Ronan performed a selection of classic hits throughout the decades taking us on a musical journey.

Residents joined in with the singing, whilst many enjoyed dancing to the music. The afternoon was finished off with a home favourite sing along to Nat King Cole’s Let There Be Love with a large round of applause for Ronan.

General Manager, Babu Rangarajan said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performer. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Iris Court as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”

Iris Court Care Home care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.