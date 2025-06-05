Hitchin care home invites community to open day
Taking place between 1:30pm guests will be able to enjoy a taste of the seaside with the home serving traditional seaside favourites, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home. From 2pm there will be live music entertainment from Sadie performing the “All Aboard Virtual cruise show”
Babu Rangarajan, General Manager at Iris Court care home, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Iris Court will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”
Iris Court Care Home care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.