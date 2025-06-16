Hitchin care home honours carers for National Carers Week

Donna and Babu National Carers Week

Residents at Iris Court care home in Hitchin, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Carers’ Week, which takes place from June 9-15. Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘caring about equality’ which focuses on the challenges faced by unpaid carers such as poverty, social isolation and poor mental health. Carers Week aims to raise awareness, acknowledge the vital contribution of carers and encourage people to identify as carers and seek support.

Staff were treated to a garden party during the afternoon. Head chef Jinesh had put together a wonderful spread of party food for everyone to enjoy.Family and friends arrived throughout the afternoon to join in the fun with staff and residents.

The carers were also gifted with a large box of Cabury chocolates, and personalised water bottles to help keep them hydrated during this hot weather. The residents also joined in with the afternoons activities to praise the staff for all they do.

Iris Court Team And Residents National Carers Week

Babu Rangarajan General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers with a summer party in our garden, and to be able to welcome our relatives and friends. Everyone has had such a brilliant day.”

Resident’s at Iris Court Care Home commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful carers for all that they do. They really are heaven sent.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Iris Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court Care Home provides residential care, dementia care and respite care.