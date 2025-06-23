Hitchin care home brings the local community together

Sadie From Strictly Entertainment

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Iris Court Care Home to enjoy an open day that was held at the home.

Iris Court hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a Dhol drum performance from Pali a friend of Iris Court during the morning, whilst during the afternoon Sadie from Strictly entertainment hosted her all aboard virtual cruise show which was enjoyed by everyone who came to the event. To finish the Joyous afternoon the home was visited by The Mayor of Stevenage Councillor Nazmin Chowdhury, who viewed the home and spent time with residents, families and staff.

Staff at Iris Court Care Home made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, such as Traditional fish and chips, prawns and cockels, beers and cold soft drinks. prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Residents of Iris Court said, “we thoroughly enjoyed it. We were all surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Anne, Debbie and Sadie from Strictly entertainment

Babu Rangarajan, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Iris Court Care Home are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Iris Court Care Home care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.