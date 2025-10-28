Hitchin care home brings Bavarian spirit to life with Oktoberfest Open Day

Sandra and Donna Iris Court Oktoberfest

Residents, staff, and families at Iris Court Care Home came together to enjoy a vibrant Oktoberfest Open Day, filled with music, laughter, and plenty of Bavarian cheer.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home was beautifully decorated in the traditional blue and white of Bavaria, setting the scene for a fun-filled afternoon of celebration. Staff members embraced the occasion by dressing up in traditional Bavarian costumes, creating a truly authentic atmosphere that delighted residents and visitors alike.

Guests were treated to a taste of Germany, with classic Bavarian beers and a delicious selection of traditional foods including bratwurst, pretzels, and apple strudel. The highlight of the day was an energetic performance from an accordion player, whose lively tunes soon had everyone clapping, singing, and even joining in for a dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was a wonderful opportunity for residents, families, and staff to come together, celebrate, and share in a sense of community. It also offered visitors a warm welcome and a glimpse into the friendly, inclusive atmosphere that makes Iris Court so special.

Donna Iris Court Care Home

Home Manager Tash Begum said: “Our Oktoberfest Open Day was a fantastic success — it was wonderful to see everyone enjoying themselves and getting into the spirit of the occasion. Events like this are so important for our residents, families, and team members, and we’re grateful to everyone who helped make the day so memorable.”

The team at Iris Court is already looking forward to their next community event, continuing their commitment to creating a joyful, engaging, and family-friendly environment for all.

Iris Court Care Home care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.