History in the making – Tring’s newest care home officially named following local community competition

A local resident has won a competition to help name Tring’s newest care home.

Alison Wright took part in a competition to name the new multi-million-pound Care UK home, on Miswell Lane, which is set to open to residents in summer 2026 and will provide premium residential, dementia and respite care for 72 older people.

The home naming competition called for the people who know Tring the best, its residents, to share suggestions that had cultural or historical references to the town.

Alison, who was born in Tring, came up with the winning name, Eggleton House, taking inspiration from the area the home is being built on, which was previously the site of Morningside Farm, founded and owned by her husband’s great-grandfather, William Eggleton.

William Eggleton

Speaking about her suggested name of Eggleton House being chosen for the new Care UK home, Alison said: “I chose the name Eggleton House in memory of the Eggleton family who lived on Morningside.

“Morningside was built by my husband’s great grandfather, William Eggleton, and he brought a small herd of cows, and ran a dairy business there from 1925 until 1948. When William died in 1955, his estate, which included Dundale Woods, was inherited by his youngest son, Joseph. Many people in Tring will remember Joe Eggleton for his love and knowledge of birds and wildlife. He could often be found walking in Dundale Woods or at the reservoirs.He was a very interesting character and was known affectionately in his later years as ‘Old Joe’.

“My late father-in-law, Ted Wright, was Joe’s nephew and William Eggleton’s grandson. He would have been very proud to see their name remembered in this way.”

As a reward for coming up the winning name, Care UK gifted Alison a £250 prize.

Care UK’s Eggleton House will incorporate luxury facilities, such as a cinema, café and hair salon, as well as secure and wheelchair-friendly landscaped outdoor space which will include sensory gardens, water features and seating to give residents the opportunity to spend quality time outdoors.

Jake Higgins, Development Project Manager for Care UK, said: “The home naming process is one of the key milestones for a new home, so it was important to involve the community in the decision.

“We received some amazing suggestions. The area has a rich history, and while it was hard to pick a winner, we felt ‘Eggleton House’ really rooted the home in the local area.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone that entered, and to Alison for her suggestion – we’re looking forward to the home taking shape and opening with its name Eggleton House in 2026.”

Designed to allow residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Eggleton House will incorporate plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies. The layout of the building will be configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

For more information about Eggleton House, visit: careuk.com/eggleton-house