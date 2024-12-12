Hightown hosts festive open day

Children with Santa

Hightown Housing Association welcomed residents to a festive open day at Adeyfield Free Church on Maylands Avenue, in Hemel Hempstead.

The event took place on Thursday 5th December and created a magical afternoon bringing together residents, families, and Hightown's teams for festive celebrations.

The event offered a host of activities for all ages, making it a fun-filled afternoon. Children were thrilled to meet Santa and the reindeer, with opportunities to receive gifts, feed the reindeer and enjoy creative arts and crafts sessions.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the church’s carol singers filled the air with beautiful traditional Christmas songs which created a warm and joyful ambience.

Better Homes, Better Health also attended the event, sharing valuable tips with residents on staying warm and well over the winter period. Refreshments were kindly provided by the local Tesco store and Greggs, ensuring everyone was well looked after.

The event was a wonderful opportunity for residents to come together, celebrate the season and connect with Hightown staff in a relaxed and festive setting.