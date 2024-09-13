High Sheriff presents celebration of parkrun award

The Herts Sport & Physical Activity Partnership is teaming up with the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire to celebrate her year themed Sport for Good with some special High Sheriff Recognition Awards.

On Sunday 1st September the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Annie Brewster JP presented parkrun volunteer Sarah Deas a Celebration of parkrun Award at the Gadebridge Park Junior parkrun for outstanding contribution to the parkrun community. The High Sheriff awarded some junior runners with their half marathon and marathon wrist bands as well as getting involved in the warm up.

Sarah has been fundamental to the success of Gadebridge Park juniors. She is a huge advocate for parkrun and junior parkrun, always encouraging the children she works with to come along and give it a go. Her bubbly and friendly demeanour helps to make Gadebridge juniors welcoming and fun for all. The ambassador and other volunteers all agree that it’s a pleasure having Sarah in the Core Team, and as one of our most frequent volunteers (Run Director or another role) they are so thankful for all the help and support she provides.

The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Annie Brewster JP said:

"In my year I’m making some special awards for those outstanding people who put so much into our sporting lives, they are the backbone of sport and physical activity. Thank you Race Director, Emma Coady, and your wonderful team of volunteer marshals for your very warm welcome in Hemel Hempstead. I was delighted to present a surprise Herts Sport & Physical Activity Partnership Contribution to parkrun Award to Sarah Deas, a fundamental pivot who has been volunteering at this splendid junior parkrun since the beginning, helping to get it going again when winter flooding forced an extended break!”

If you’re looking for a fun and friendly volunteering opportunity, then look no further than your local parkrun events. There are lots of ways to be involved. parkrun is a free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate. parkrun is 5k and takes place every Saturday morning. Junior parkrun is 2k, dedicated to 4-14 year olds and their families, every Sunday morning. Head to the parkrun website to find your local event www.parkrun.org.uk