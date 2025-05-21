Herts-based home-care company sees number of dementia clients rise by 22 per cent since 2020

As this week marks Dementia Awareness Week, leading Hertfordshire-based home-care provider has seen a 22% rise in the number of its clients receiving a dementia diagnosis in the last five years.

Abbots Care is Hertfordshire County Council's preferred provider for home-care services, and employs 600 care workers to look after 1300 clients, providing care services for the elderly, physically disabled or people with learning disabilities.

In 2020, 21% of Abbots Care customers had a dementia diagnosis, but by 2024, this number had risen to 43%*, which has led the care provider to play an increasingly bigger role in supporting dementia sufferers and their families.

Camille Leavold is CEO of Abbots Care, and in June 2021, she was the first recipient of the new Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care award, for her work in the pandemic. Camille was presented with the gold award, which recognised outstanding achievements and performance demonstrated by a nurse or social care worker in their sphere of practice. Camille sits on the board of the Homecare Association.

Reflecting on this latest dementia data, Camille said: "We have seen the demand for our home-care services for dementia patients soar over the last five years, and with the Hertfordshire over-65s population forecast to grow from 17.3% to 23.2% by mid-2043**, which is reflective of the nationwide trend. NHS figures show that last year, dementia diagnosis rates were the highest since the start of the pandemic at 65%*** so I believe that demand for dementia support will increase significantly.

"Our home-care team works with families to ensure that loved ones who have dementia get the best home-care support we can provide.

"Our specialist dementia care workers work with families to tailor-make a programme for the member of the family who has dementia to ensure that we meet their needs, including incorporating outdoor activities and exercise. Our care workers also offer support to families to ensure they can carve out some time for themselves. Caring for a loved one with dementia is an immense challenge. At Abbots Care, we have been doing this for nearly 30 years, so we are experienced in knowing what works well in terms of dementia care.

"We applaud the efforts of local charities that have created social clubs designed for dementia patients. One of these is the Golden Memories reminiscence programme run by Watford FC, which is aimed at those living with mild to moderate dementia. The project uses a host of Watford FC memorabilia and magic moments to stimulate the senses and evoke personal memories but also uses the programme to reintroduce physical activity to people with dementia."

Abbots Care looks after a Hertfordshire resident who has dementia. He has two care workers, Kriti and Mary, who his family describe as "hard-working, patient and responsive to their dad's needs, kind and respectful."

The family have said about their father's carers Kriti and Mary. "Kriti always aspires to make my parents' lives as good as they can be, providing all-round care which she administers with gentleness, great kindness and sensitivity. She has endless patience and has been flexible and creative in the care she provides. Mary is responsive to changes in my father's mood or general condition and is good at anticipating his needs. She communicates well with us when there are concerns while being proactive in seeking solutions to problems."

Kriti and Mary have been shortlisted in the category of The Dementia Care Home Worker Award in the Dementia Care Awards. The winners will be announced on 19 June.

Abbots Care is a family-run business launched nearly 30 years ago in 1995 by Camille, who was a carer from a young age, her sister Naomi and her mum Stephanie, who was passionate about care, having worked firstly with people with learning disabilities at a local NHS hospital before qualifying as a nurse manager and working with children's respite service.

Camille and her sister also worked in the care sector in different roles and all of them felt frustrated with the way the agencies that they worked for were run; a drive for money over quality.

With no funding but a whole lot of heart and drive, the three women launched Abbots Care. Initially, they were their own care workers and unpaid managers, while they set the business up. They soon won their first client - the NHS via continuing care - which gave them the chance to recruit and train a team of people.

Fast forward nearly 30 years and Camille as CEO of Abbots Care is responsible for supporting 1,300 customers and more than 500 care workers.