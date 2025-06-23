Herts Baseball aims to strike-out Motor Neurone Disease

Members of Herts Baseball Club have pitched-in to organise a successful charity fundraiser at Grovehill Ballpark, Hemel Hempstead – bringing to the UK an initiative run by Major League Baseball (MLB) to fight Motor Neurone Disease.

MLB – baseball’s Premier League in North America – backed Herts’ efforts by donating official merchandise for its charity raffle, including several New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Angels jerseys. Other prizes were generously donated by UK baseball businesses Baseball Outlet, Home Plate Cards, and The 108, as well as club members and supporters, creating great excitement and helping to raise over £1,300. The funds will be shared between MNDA’s national office to fund medical research and the Hertfordshire branch which supports locals living with the condition.

Herts welcomed up to 200 baseball fans and curious locals to the ballpark to enjoy a hotdog while watching competitive league games featuring many of the club’s international players, and take part in its charity raffle and family-friendly batting and throwing competitions.

Playing a key role in the event – now in its second year at Herts – was Pete Hogg from St Albans, who plays for Herts Hawks in the British Baseball Federation AA league: “The MND Association is a charity that has been close to my heart for several years and as a lifelong baseball fan, I felt inspired to bring Lou Gehrig Day to the UK. I wanted to give back and create an opportunity for everyone to take part and do something fun."

Herts' Pete Hogg raffles baseball prizes

“We had a fantastic mix of attendees, from family and friends of the club, to members of the public curious about baseball, and people specifically there to support the charity, which was amazing to see", said Hogg.

Also in attendance was Lindsey Lucas, Branch Chair at MNDA Hertfordshire, who delivered the ceremonial first pitch – a pre-game tradition where a guest of honor throws a baseball to officially start the game.

She commented: “The Hertfordshire Branch are immensely grateful to Herts Baseball for their efforts in organising their Lou Gehrig Day event. Events like this are a very important way of increasing awareness of MND and without the funds raised, we would not be able to fund equipment for people living with this challenging disease in Hertfordshire."