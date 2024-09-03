Hertfordshire young person triumphs in Outward Bound’s toughest expedition in Snowdonia
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Pinnacle is Outward Bound's most challenging but rewarding expedition, attracting participants from around the world, fewer than 100 young people complete it each year. Made for those who are curious and have a hunger for adventure, the Pinnacle encourages participants to get out of their comfort zones, discover what they’re capable of and create meaningful and lasting memories that will endure for years to come.
Throughout the 19 days, Sam and his group camped, kayaked, canoed and hiked their way across North Wales. Sleeping under the stars, navigating through valleys, and conquering some of the tallest mountains the British Isles have to offer. They practised everyday life skills like building courage, compassion and confidence in their own abilities whilst also taking on whatever Mother Nature could throw at them. A highlight of the expedition is the famed "solo" experience, where each participant spent time alone in nature to reflect and grow.
Reflecting on his adventure Sam said, "I've set myself some challenges because this expedition is quite tough. It's challenging, and that's what it's designed to do—pushing myself out of my comfort zone and trying new things. I've definitely taken away the importance of challenging myself in day-to-day life, being off technology, and just being outdoors more. I've made a lot of friends here, and that's something I'll carry with me."
Richard Allen, an Outward Bound Instructor who directed this year’s expedition, praised the group’s achievements, noting, "Sam and his group have been exceptional from the very start and made me super proud. They’ve overcome epic weather conditions, enormous mountains and masses of midges whilst hiking over 19 days. The relationships he’s built and tenacity and determination he’s demonstrated to achieve this has been truly inspiring.”
The Outward Bound Trust, works with 25,000 young people a year and is committed to making these transformative experiences accessible to all. Many summer participants receive significant funding through Outward Bound's Adventure Fund, ensuring that economic constraints do not hold young people back from embarking on these life-changing experiences.
For more information about The Outward Bound Trust and its summer adventures, visit outwardbound.org.uk/summer
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.