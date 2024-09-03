Hertfordshire young person triumphs in Outward Bound’s toughest expedition in Snowdonia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On 27 August, Sam Eades, aged 22 from Hemel Hempstead, completed Outward Bound's Pinnacle expedition. A 19-day summer camp that takes young people on a journey of triumph and self-discovery in the wild. Michael, along with 11 newfound friends, embarked on this epic journey together as they set off from Aberdovey on the North Wales coast and into the mountains of Eryri/Snowdonia National Park.

The Pinnacle is Outward Bound's most challenging but rewarding expedition, attracting participants from around the world, fewer than 100 young people complete it each year. Made for those who are curious and have a hunger for adventure, the Pinnacle encourages participants to get out of their comfort zones, discover what they’re capable of and create meaningful and lasting memories that will endure for years to come.

Throughout the 19 days, Sam and his group camped, kayaked, canoed and hiked their way across North Wales. Sleeping under the stars, navigating through valleys, and conquering some of the tallest mountains the British Isles have to offer. They practised everyday life skills like building courage, compassion and confidence in their own abilities whilst also taking on whatever Mother Nature could throw at them. A highlight of the expedition is the famed "solo" experience, where each participant spent time alone in nature to reflect and grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on his adventure Sam said, "I've set myself some challenges because this expedition is quite tough. It's challenging, and that's what it's designed to do—pushing myself out of my comfort zone and trying new things. I've definitely taken away the importance of challenging myself in day-to-day life, being off technology, and just being outdoors more. I've made a lot of friends here, and that's something I'll carry with me."

Photo by Boys in Bristol Photography on Pexels

Richard Allen, an Outward Bound Instructor who directed this year’s expedition, praised the group’s achievements, noting, "Sam and his group have been exceptional from the very start and made me super proud. They’ve overcome epic weather conditions, enormous mountains and masses of midges whilst hiking over 19 days. The relationships he’s built and tenacity and determination he’s demonstrated to achieve this has been truly inspiring.”

The Outward Bound Trust, works with 25,000 young people a year and is committed to making these transformative experiences accessible to all. Many summer participants receive significant funding through Outward Bound's Adventure Fund, ensuring that economic constraints do not hold young people back from embarking on these life-changing experiences.

For more information about The Outward Bound Trust and its summer adventures, visit outwardbound.org.uk/summer