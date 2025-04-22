Hertfordshire Potholes video game launches
There seems to be an epidemic of potholes on our roads, some are laughably large enough to gobble up a small car. But it's no joke for motorists because of accumulate damage to their car over time, or having to swerve around potholes.
To highlight these dangers, I created a parody game which may exaggerate the situation, but makes a very clear point of how neglected our roads are and how some drivers would rather risk crashing into an oncoming car to avoid a pothole than to drive into one or slam their brakes on. This game tests your rapid decision making and driving skills! oo2.uk/pot/herts
The game came about because I posted a tongue-in-cheek comment in a local Facebook group where locals were discussing the poor state of our roads and I said it would make a fun game. But the more I thought about it the better the idea seemed. The game is free to play, there are no adverts and no installation is necessary. Just visit the web page, ideally on your mobile phone, but it works on desktops too.
The game features a Hertfordshire leaderboard where residents can compete to get the highest score. Enjoy the catchy theme tune! oo2.uk/pot/herts