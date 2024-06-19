Hertfordshire pet lovers needed to take part in the Pet Census by Blue Cross

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blue Cross Hertfordshire is asking pet lovers how obsessed we are with our furry friends! Launching The Big Pet Census - people will be asked to reveal how they celebrate their pet’s Birthday, what they wish their dog would say to them if they could talk, and even if they share with a bed with their favourite companion. The survey can be accessed via: www.bluecross.org.uk/census-press.

The Big Pet Census will help the charity better understand the UK’s 36 million-strong pet population[i] and the role pets play in their owners’ lives, shaping the support that the charity offers to pets and their families.

The online survey asks everything from views on the pressing animal welfare issues of our time to questions about how owners show their pets that they love them and how their pets demonstrate that reciprocal love. Blue Cross is also keen to find out how having a pet improves lives. Participants of the survey will also be automatically entered into a prize draw to win one of three Amazon vouchers, worth £50.[ii]

Blue Cross Big Pet Census

Kellie Brooks, Centre Manager at Blue Cross in Hertfordshire said: “We are really proud to have changed millions of lives in our 125-year history as a charity and we have been supporting pets and people in the local area since opening but the need for our help is growing all the time.

“No one knows your pet quite like you do and now you can share your knowledge to help make this an even better world for pets and the people who love them by taking part in our Big Pet Census. Your responses to the census will help us learn as much as possible about pet ownership to inform our work to improve pet welfare and support people.”

Every month, Blue Cross helps thousands of pets and people by providing veterinary care, expert behaviour advice and finds homeless cats, dogs, small animals and horses happy homes. Set up in 1897, it is estimated that Blue Cross has helped over 38 million pets and people.

