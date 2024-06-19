Hertfordshire pet lovers needed to take part in the Pet Census by Blue Cross
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Big Pet Census will help the charity better understand the UK’s 36 million-strong pet population[i] and the role pets play in their owners’ lives, shaping the support that the charity offers to pets and their families.
The online survey asks everything from views on the pressing animal welfare issues of our time to questions about how owners show their pets that they love them and how their pets demonstrate that reciprocal love. Blue Cross is also keen to find out how having a pet improves lives. Participants of the survey will also be automatically entered into a prize draw to win one of three Amazon vouchers, worth £50.[ii]
The survey can be accessed via: www.bluecross.org.uk/census-press.
Kellie Brooks, Centre Manager at Blue Cross in Hertfordshire said: “We are really proud to have changed millions of lives in our 125-year history as a charity and we have been supporting pets and people in the local area since opening but the need for our help is growing all the time.
“No one knows your pet quite like you do and now you can share your knowledge to help make this an even better world for pets and the people who love them by taking part in our Big Pet Census. Your responses to the census will help us learn as much as possible about pet ownership to inform our work to improve pet welfare and support people.”
Every month, Blue Cross helps thousands of pets and people by providing veterinary care, expert behaviour advice and finds homeless cats, dogs, small animals and horses happy homes. Set up in 1897, it is estimated that Blue Cross has helped over 38 million pets and people.
The charity formed to help vulnerable pets and their owners and we continue this work today across our rehoming, clinical, animal behaviour, pet bereavement support and educational work. We are striving to be able to help even more pets in the future live healthy lives in happy homes. Blue Cross relies on the support and donations of pet lovers to continue our vital work, to find out more and make a donation, visit www.bluecross.org.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.