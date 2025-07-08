Hertfordshire people needed for butterfly survey

Butterfly lovers in Hertfordshire are urging people to join a major citizen science project, hoping for solid evidence of a bounce-back after a dire 2024.

Last year, the charity Butterfly Conservation was prompted to declare a Butterfly Emergency by the results of its annual Big Butterfly Count, the worst ever.

Just seven butterflies were seen on average in each 15-minute count, compared to 12 in 2023.

Although the insects are suffering from several long-term factors such as habitat loss, last summer they were also hit by exceptionally cool and wet conditions.

SMALL TORTOISESHELL

Andrew Wood, recorder for the Hertfordshire and Middlesex branch,

said: “2025 has so far been much sunnier and warmer than 2024. This weather means most species are flying up to two weeks earlier than last year, and we are certainly seeing more butterflies on the wing.

“Thankfully some that were very badly hit last year such as the Small Tortoiseshell and White Admiral, are being seen by more people and more often than 2024.

“So at the moment anecdotal evidence suggests some recovery thanks to this better weather, but we need more thorough data and you can help by counting butterflies near you in the Big Butterfly Count.”

Running from July 18 to August 10, the project, now in its 16th year, involves thousands of ordinary people counting how many of each species they see in a sunny spot in any convenient 15-minute period.

The largest citizen science project of its kind, it provides important scientific data collection, as well as being a great way to enjoy time outdoors, and connect with nature.

No green space is too small - a back garden, a small terrace or balcony with some pot plants, a public park, allotment or country lane are all important spaces to explore, track and report.

For an identification chart and a free AP to download result, visit the conservation charity’s website at butterfly-conservation.org

Dr Richard Fox, head of science at Butterfly Conservation, added: “We need everyone, everywhere to get out for the count this year and help us find out if last year’s shocking results were a blip, or if they indicate a much greater issue.”